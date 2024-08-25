Three injured in wrong-way crash in Glenview

Glenview police are investigating a crash Saturday night that left three hospitalized with injuries.

According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of West Lake Avenue at 8:37 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Audi Q3 traveling westbound on West Lake Avenue from Milwaukee Avenue crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2019 Subaru Accent, police said.

The impact caused the passenger of the Subaru to be ejected from the vehicle, police said. That person, as well as the drivers of both vehicles, were taken from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge by the Glenview Fire Department.

The drivers were admitted with minor injuries, according to police, while the passenger of the Subaru underwent surgery and was stable Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Glenview Police Traffic Unit with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.