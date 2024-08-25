Man accused of threatening to shoot minors in Crystal Lake freed while awaiting trial

Aaron Pittner

A man accused of threatening to shoot children outside Crystal Lake South High School last week was released from custody last week, but barred from having any contact with the school or minors or possessing a gun while awaiting trial.

Aaron Pittner, 29, listed in court documents as living in Crystal Lake but homeless, is charged with felony disorderly conduct by transmitting a threat to a school building or persons, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

During Friday’s pretrial detention hearing, Assistant McHenry County State’s Attorney Steve Gregorowicz argued that Pittner be detained because he is a danger to the community. The prosecutor said Pittner was near the high school as eight juveniles were riding their bikes on campus. He allegedly indicated that he had a gun and was going to shoot at them or get a gang to shoot them, Gregorowicz said.

Gregorowicz also noted Pittner has two prior convictions for aggravated battery, for which he was sentenced to prison each time. He argued Pittner poses a threat to the safety of the community and “has a history of violent behavior … against people he does not even know.”

“It is dangerous to let him roam the streets of McHenry County,” Gregorowicz said.

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said Pitner denies threatening anyone, had no gun in his possession, and he did not display a gun when he encountered the juveniles.

The children were “subjectively feeling a threat, but he took no steps to actually harm them, and he had no firearm,” he said/

Judge Carl Metz said that although the evidence against Pittner was strong, he did not believe this rises to the level of a threat of great bodily harm, which is required under the SAFE-T Act to be a detainable offense.