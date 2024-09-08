Have a ball at these 5 pumpkin patches

Explore the pumpkin patch to find the perfect gourd during the Shades of Autumn fall festival starting Aug. 31 at Stade's Farm and Market in McHenry. Courtesy of Stade's Farm and Market

If you’re a fan of all things pumpkin and fall, then check out one of these five local pumpkin patches. These family-friendly farms offer a chance to get lost in a corn maze, slide down a mountain slide, pet farm animals, jump sky high on a jumping pillow, make your way through a haunted house or straw maze, watch a pig race or two, ride a camel and more.

Before heading out, check the websites for up-to-date hours and admission prices.

Goebbert's Pumpkin Farm

Pingree Grove: 42W813 Reinking Road, (847) 464-5952; South Barrington: 40 W. Higgins Road, (847) 428-6727; goebbertspumpkinfarm.com/fall-festival/

Farm animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and, of course, pumpkins — that’s what you’ll find (and more!) at both Goebbert’s locations. The Goebbert family has been running the fall fest at their South Barrington location since 1973 and at the Pingree Grove spot since 1985. The massive fiberglass pumpkin, called “Happy Jack,” towers over the South Barrington farm.

”We truly pride ourselves on being the ultimate fall destination for all ages to enjoy — kids, teens, couples and families alike. It’s truly not fall until you’ve visited your local pumpkin farm, and we’re proud to be that for many. We have seen families visit us year after year with their own kids and then they join us again with their grandkids,“ a representative from Goebbert’s said.

The variety of activities for the whole family include Animal Land, a giraffe barn, pig races, a pumpkin-eating dinosaur, a jumping pillow, wagon rides, Little Farmer’s Play Yard, corn hole games, interactive tractors and fire truck, a pumpkin tunnel, a corn stalk maze, a straw town maze, Charlotte’s Web, a straw pyramid, a haunted house, wall ball, a pumpkin house and more.

Details: Goebbert's Fall Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, now through Oct. 30, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets are $18 on weekdays; $23 in advance online and $25 at the door on weekends, Labor Day and Columbus Day; free for kids 2 and younger. Extra charge for pony and camel rides, gem mining, jumping pillow and more.

Kiddie rides are part of the fun during the Shades of Autumn fall fest at Stade’s Farm and Market in McHenry. Courtesy of Stade's Farm and Market

Stade’s Farm and Market

3709 Miller Road, McHenry, (815) 675-6396, stadesfarmandmarket.com/fall-festival/

The Shades of Autumn fall festival runs for nine weekends now through Oct. 27.

Pick from a variety of pumpkins at Stade’s Farm and Market in McHenry. Courtesy of Stade’s Farm and Market

”Stade's Farm is unique because you have the opportunity to learn and explore so many parts of the farm,“ said owner Vern Stade. ”You can harvest your own produce; visit, pet and feed farm animals; take a hayride to the pumpkin patch; ride our 100-year-old carousel; play in a bin of corn kernels; get lost in our corn maze; zip down our zip lines; ride around the track on our pedal cars; go down our giant slide and so much more.”

Other events include a car and truck show Sept. 14-15, and pumpkin picking starting Sept. 21.

Details: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in September and Fridays through Sundays in October. Tickets can be purchased online or at the farm; prices to be determined.

Visit the pumpkin house during the Shades of Autumn fall festival at Stade’s in McHenry. Courtesy of Stade’s Farm and Market

Abbey Farms

2855 Hart Road, Aurora, (630) 966-7775 or abbeyfarms.org/

The 40-acre pumpkin farm was founded by the monks of Marmion Abbey and opened to the public in 1949. Attractions include a large corn maze, a rope maze challenge, go karts, a corn cannon, zip lines, hay rides, human hamster wheel races, a petting zoo, jumping pillow, lasso challenge, a massive slide and more.

Details: Pumpkin Daze, which opens Saturday, Sept. 21, runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through September. In October, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Columbus Day. Ticket information is available online.

Kuipers Family Farm

1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park, (815) 827-5200, kuipersfamilyfarm.com/pumpkin-farm/

From a corn maze to pig races to a mountain of tractor tires to a pedal tractor derby, visitors to Kuipers won’t be bored. Plus, there’s a jumping pillow, haunted forest and Jed’s Scream Shed, haywagon ride, ropin’ roundup, farm animals, a mountain slide and more.

Details: The Fall Harvest runs now through Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays through Sept. 30. From Oct. 1 through Nov. 3, hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Closes at 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Check the website for prices.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm

17250 Weber Road, Lockport, (815) 741-2693, ourpumpkinfarm.com/

Siegel’s was established in 1909 and now features more than 49 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, 13 food and beverage venues and 200 farm animals. There’s also a mountain slide, tons of carnival-style games, a u-pick pumpkin field, jumping pillows, farm animals and more.

Details: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the end of September through Oct. 31. Tickets are $19.95 for weekdays and $24.95 for weekends. All-inclusive weekend tickets are $36.95. Free for kids younger than 2.