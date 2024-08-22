Bicyclist dies week after colliding with car in Glenview
A 39-year-old bicyclist has died from injuries he sustained after a collision with a car last week in Glenview.
Glenview police officials said the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Aug. 15 near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Linneman Street.
The bicyclist, Baldomero Martinez, of Niles, was traveling northbound in the median when he turned into the southbound lanes and was struck by 2017 Toyota Avalon.
Martinez was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge in critical condition. He died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
