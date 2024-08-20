Authorities: Police dog helps find Fox Lake woman who led deputies on 100 mph chase

Kristina M. Krause, 42, of Fox Lake was apprehended Aug. 19 after leading police on a high-speed chase. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff’s Office

A Fox Lake woman authorities said led Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph was apprehended Monday night with an assist from a police dog.

About 11:10 p.m. a deputy located a stolen Dodge Charger in the area of Washington Street and Route 21 in Gurnee that has fled from law enforcement numerous times in recent days, according to Lake County sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

The deputy followed the Charger until help could respond to the area and the vehicle continued on several roads heading west, he said.

Deputies tried a traffic stop near Rollins Road and Drury Lane in an unincorporated area near Grayslake but the driver fled on Rollins Road at a speed reaching more than 100 miles per hour, according to Covelli.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office canine Odin helped find a Fox Lake woman fleeing from deputies. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

The driver, Kristina M. Krause, 42, of the 200 block of Grand Avenue, turned the headlights off and drove onto Hook Drive into a residential neighborhood, he said.

The pursuit was discontinued but deputies found the vehicle abandoned on the 1900 block of Hardwood Path, according to Covelli.

Police dog Odin and his handler were called to assist and tracked the abandoned Dodge through several wooded backyards, according to Covelli.

She was found hiding between two bushes and taken into custody without issue, he added.

Krause was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a class 2 felony; aggravated fleeing to elude police, a class 4 felony; and, aggravated speeding of driving 104 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, with additional charges possible, Covelli said.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said the continued goal is to have a canine team on duty at all times.

“Their daily impact is astounding — finding missing endangered individuals and catching fleeing felons,” he said.

He also lauded the telecommunicators who kept countywide law enforcement informed and deputies who tracked down the stolen vehicle.

“This was all around great police work,” he said.