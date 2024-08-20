Mount Prospect man facing life sentence after being convicted on weapon, drug charges

A 24-year-old Mount Prospect man is facing a life sentence in prison after a federal jury convicted him on multiple drug and weapons charges.

The jury reached the verdict against Omari Andrews Jr. following a weeklong trial.

Andrews had already pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin in multiple suburbs like Des Plaines, Villa Park, Westmont and Hillside between 2022 and 2023.

He has been in federal custody since his 2023 arrest after authorities said he was trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana in Mount Prospect. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of an AR-15-style rifle and three handguns, prosecutors said.

His sentencing is slated for December.