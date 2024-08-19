Colbert shouts out Mount Prospect music fest, among other ‘community calendar’ listings in the suburbs

Stephen Colbert is in town to host his CBS late-night talk show during the Democratic National Convention. AP

In town all week to broadcast his weeknight talk show from Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, Stephen Colbert was spotted over the weekend at the Wiener’s Circle and leading the singing of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the 7th inning stretch at Wrigley Field.

But he also knows something about community events happening in the suburbs.

In a bit that aired on his CBS Late Show last Thursday, the Second City alum and Northwestern university grad was joined on set by actor Sean Hayes for “Chicago’s Community Calendar, your source for what’s going on in Chicago and the greater Chicagoland area.”

That included shout-outs to the 56 Music Fix festival in Mount Prospect featuring local bands like Uncle Pigeon, Booti Grooviani, and Day Drinkerz, “who take the stage at 5 p.m., unless they’ve already blacked out,” Colbert quipped.

Hayes, who grew up in Glen Ellyn and graduated from Glenbard West High School, took note of his DuPage County roots.

“As we say in DuPage County: Do take a page out of our book,” Hayes said.