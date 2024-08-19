Long-awaited groundbreaking for pub-style restaurant HopScotch is Tuesday in Schaumburg

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The site of new restaurant HopScotch at 40 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg is prepared for Tuesday morning’s groundbreaking ceremony between Oberweis and the Schaumburg Township District Library, right, in the village’s Town Square.

A long-awaited groundbreaking for the pub-style restaurant HopScotch is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday on its 1.7-acre site between Oberweis and the Schaumburg Township District Library in Schaumburg’s Town Square.

Owner Dipak Lodhia anticipates opening the restaurant at 40 S. Roselle Road by the late summer of 2025, offering its patrons an early experience of the outdoor patio space that will be available on both levels before cold weather returns.

“We’re expecting it to be completed 10 months from the day we start pouring the concrete,” he said.

Lodhia, who previously created and sold the restaurant brands Porto's Peri Peri and Vasco's Peri Peri, is developing HopScotch in partnership with Subbu Iyer and is planning to keep this one.

Construction on HopScotch restaurant, planned to serve a variety of British, Indian and American-style pub fare, will get underway with a Tuesday morning groundbreaking ceremony in Schaumburg’s Town Square. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

His vision is for a pub-themed restaurant reminiscent of his native London, but which would boast a more diverse menu influenced by English, Indian, Portuguese and American dishes.

Menu items suggested early on included chicken and mushroom pies, vegetarian pies, Cornish pasties, beans on toast, samosas, lamb keema (minced), chicken curry, chana (chickpea) masala, sliders, wings, jumbo shrimp, mac and cheese bites, falafel, hummus and a sweet shop.

Despite these eclectic food offerings, the restaurant’s name is a reference to the types of alcoholic beverage — including “hops” and scotch — in which it plans to specialize.

The land Lodhia bought from the village of Schaumburg for $225,000 is the last site to remain undeveloped since the redevelopment of the mid-1990s that created Town Square at the southwest corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads.

When the project was proposed in 2022, the village projected it would receive about $120,000 annually in food, beverage and sales taxes from HopScotch.

Lodhia said the biggest part of the delay since the restaurant’s approval in March 2023 was a 9-month effort to obtain a required financial security bond from a particular bank that went nowhere before he had the opportunity to move on to a different bank.

That security bond provides a financial guarantee to the village that improvements for the project will move forward once started, Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The site of Tuesday’s groundbreaking for pub-style restaurant HopScotch at 40 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg, between Oberweis and the Schaumburg Township District Library, back, in the village’s Town Square.

Also within the category of delayed groundbreakings, a recent site plan revision has enabled the scheduling of one for the Andretti Karting & Games and public parking deck on the west side of the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, Frank added.

The Joint Action Water Agency required both structures to be built 6 feet north of the original plan due to a utility easement running parallel to the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway at the south end of the site.