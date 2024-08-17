advertisement
Music

Get your fix with the 56 Music Fix

Posted August 17, 2024 10:43 pm
Brian Shamie
 
  Brandon Bock slings jazzy faves outside Mia’s Cantina Saturday during 2024’s edition of the 56 Music Fix in Mount Prospect. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Northwest suburban Americana band Killing Bottles plays to an ice cream-toting crowd Saturday in the gazebo outside Capannari’s during the 56 Music Fix in Mount Prospect. The fest returns Sunday to venues across downtown. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Tony Camacho spreads the Mardi Gras spirit as Zydeco Voodoo plays the 56 Music Fix Saturday in Mount Prospect. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Fest founder and musician Kelley McCarron shows off some moves as Zydeco Voodoo plays the tent at Mrs. P and Me during the 56 Music Fix. The local music festival takes over downtown Mount Prospect again on Sunday. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Northwest suburban Americana band Killing Bottles plays to an ice cream-toting crowd Saturday in the gazebo outside Capannari’s during the 56 Music Fix in Mount Prospect. The fest returns Sunday to venues across downtown. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Brandon Bock returns for this year’s 56 Music Fix, entertaining guests at Mia’s Cantina Saturday. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Surrounded By Hassles rocks the bandshell at Lions Park during the 56 Music Fix Saturday in Mount Prospect. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Brian Skelton joins the parade with Zydeco Voodoo outside Mrs. P and Me for Saturday’s 56 Music Fix. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
