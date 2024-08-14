advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Carol Stream man sentenced to 7 years for shooting at ex-girlfriend’s car

Posted August 14, 2024 4:57 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

A former Carol Stream man who pleaded guilty to shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin issued Dejonte Parks’ sentence on Wednesday. Parks, 27, pleaded guilty in May to one count of aggravated discharge with a firearm for the May 2022 shooting.

According to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Parks’ ex-girlfriend was in a car traveling southbound on Schmale Road when Parks pulled up next to the car shortly after 9 p.m. on May 4, 2022.

As the car continued to drive, Parks followed it to Wheaton Avenue, where he fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, striking it once in the driver’s side wheel well. Wheaton police responded to the 700 block of Wheaton Avenue for the shooting.

Parks fled the area and was taken into custody without incident the following day.

Parks must serve 85% of his prison term before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for the time served in the DuPage Couty jail from May 5, 2022, through Wednesday, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Carol Stream Communities Crime News Wheaton
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company