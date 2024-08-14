Carol Stream man sentenced to 7 years for shooting at ex-girlfriend’s car

Dejonte Parks

A former Carol Stream man who pleaded guilty to shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin issued Dejonte Parks’ sentence on Wednesday. Parks, 27, pleaded guilty in May to one count of aggravated discharge with a firearm for the May 2022 shooting.

According to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Parks’ ex-girlfriend was in a car traveling southbound on Schmale Road when Parks pulled up next to the car shortly after 9 p.m. on May 4, 2022.

As the car continued to drive, Parks followed it to Wheaton Avenue, where he fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, striking it once in the driver’s side wheel well. Wheaton police responded to the 700 block of Wheaton Avenue for the shooting.

Parks fled the area and was taken into custody without incident the following day.

Parks must serve 85% of his prison term before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for the time served in the DuPage Couty jail from May 5, 2022, through Wednesday, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.