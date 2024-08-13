advertisement
Victims, attacker ID’d in fatal Woodridge shooting

Posted August 13, 2024 5:12 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

The two people killed in a shooting Friday night in Woodridge have been identified.

The victims were Jose Munoz, 36, of Romeoville, and Moses Rogers, 29, of Woodridge, according to the DuPage County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner did not give a cause of death. But Woodridge police have said the two were shot. The person suspected of shooting them then shot himself in the head, police said, and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died.

The coroner identified the shooter as Terrence Suggs-Nichols, 35, from Rowlette, Texas.

Police went to the home on the 3500 block of 83rd Street about 9 p.m. Friday after receiving 911 calls from neighbors. Two men were found fatally shot at the home, according to Woodridge Police Chief Tom Stefanson.

A woman and two young children escaped unharmed, Stefanson said. Another adult suffered minor injuries and was found hiding in a common area, he said.

Communities Crime News Woodridge
