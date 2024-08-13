advertisement
Man gets 5 years in prison in overdose case

Posted August 13, 2024 6:05 pm
Katlyn Smith
 

A Streamwood man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a Carol Stream man, Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office said Tuesday.

A DuPage County jury in January found Stanley Carter, 31, guilty of one felony count of criminal drug conspiracy. As part of a separate investigation, Carter pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Raoul’s office alleged Timothy Kim, 35, died after overdosing on fentanyl and heroin that was allegedly sold by Carter and delivered by Lee Crosby, who was 33 at the time, and Nathan Crosby, who was 35 at the time, both of Willowbrook. Nathan Crosby was sentenced to probation.

According to Raoul’s office, Kim arranged through Lee Crosby to buy heroin from Carter in January 2021. The Crosbys completed the transaction by meeting with an associate of Carter’s and then delivering the drugs to Kim in Carol Stream, Raoul’s office said in a news release.

Kim’s father found his son dead in his bedroom near a small bag containing what was later confirmed to be a heroin mixture, the release stated.

The county coroner’s office ruled Kim’s death the “result of a combination of fentanyl and isopropyl intoxication.”

