Furniture store claims portion of former Sears store at Woodfield Mall

Zellano Home Furniture, a recent tenant of another space at Woodfield Mall, has moved into at least part of the lower level of the former Sears store underneath European retailer Primark.

Though Zellano’s occupancy includes the lower-level mall entrance to the longtime Sears site, a marketing plan shows the possibility of that floor’s 163,000 square feet being shared by as many as four tenants.

Filling such significant commercial vacancies is among the goals of the three-year economic development strategic plan adopted by the village of Schaumburg last spring.

“A furniture store here is a good start to reoccupying the former Sear’s space,” Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said. “This is a good co-tenant for other retail and entertainment users that we hope to see in the future on the lower level.”

The onetime anchor space is owned by Transformco, the real estate company created by Sears’ bankruptcy, rather than Simon Property Group, which purchased the bulk of Woodfield Mall from original builder Taubman at the start of 2013.

A plan circulated by Transformco’s hired brokerage firm, Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, shows a proposed division of the ground floor of the former Sears. The tenant, with the mall entrance and one external entrance where Zellano is now, would have 68,118 square feet under that plan.

Other tenants with external entrances only would have 46,854 square feet, 25,016 square feet, and 22,791 square feet. The plan also shows a shared area of 14,617 square feet.

Representatives of Zellano and Mid-America didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sears store at Woodfield closed in November 2021 as the last location of the iconic retailer in its home state. Robert Wood, the onetime president of the company, was one of the namesakes of Woodfield Mall. The other was Marshall Field, whose legacy has also faded from among the original anchor stores.

Sears’ massive abandoned headquarters in neighboring Hoffman Estates is currently undergoing demolition to make way for a sprawling data center campus from Dallas-based Compass Datacenters.

Primark opened on the more than 37,000-square-foot upper level of the former Sears store last October, having been anticipated for over a year.

Zellano Home Furniture previously occupied the space at Woodfield where Radio Flyer opened last November.