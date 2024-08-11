Suspect in fatal Woodridge shooting dies in hospital

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A man believed to have shot two men to death Friday in a townhouse in the 3500 block of 83rd Street in Woodridge died overnight in a hospital, Woodridge police said.

The suspect in the fatal shooting of two men in a Woodridge townhouse Friday night died overnight after being hospitalized for a gunshot wound, police Chief Thomas Stefanson said Sunday morning.

Stefanson said no further information is available at this time.

Police went to the home on the 3500 block of 83rd Street about 9 p.m. Friday after receiving 911 calls from neighbors. Two men were found fatally shot at the home, Stefanson said.

A woman and two young children escaped unharmed, Stefanson said. Another adult suffered minor injuries and was found hiding in a common area, he said.

That injured person and the suspected gunman, who has not been publicly identified, were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The person with minor injuries was treated and released, Stefanson said.

A handgun believed to be the weapon used in the attacks was recovered, police said.

Autopsies on the two men found dead in the townhouse were conducted Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results weren’t available.

Although a motive for the shooting remains undetermined, it wasn’t a random act and the public wasn’t in danger, Stefanson said Saturday.