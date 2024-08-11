‘It’s something we want to be part of’: Chicago’s Khepri Cafe owners headed along a new track in Mount Prospect

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Owner Tatum Drewes in what will become Khepri Kitchen + Coffee in downtown Mount Prospect. The concept for the space at 106 S. Emerson St. is a combination of scratch kitchen, coffee shop, retail store and community center.

Residents of Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood already are familiar with Khepri Cafe, located by the Lawrence stop on the CTA’s Brown Line.

Northwest suburban residents now will have a chance to enjoy its eclectic mix of food, alcohol, coffee, live events and local merchandise near the Metra stop in downtown Mount Prospect.

Owned by Prospect Heights residents Tatum Drewes and husband Isaac Melton, Khepri Kitchen + Coffee will open at 106 S. Emerson St., in a location formerly occupied by a Breton Chiropractic. The soft opening is expected Aug. 23, with a grand opening slated for Sept. 7.

The concept for Khepri is a combination of scratch kitchen, coffee shop, retail store and community center.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Owner Tatum Drewes stands in the space that will become Khepri Kitchen + Coffee once the former Breton Chiropractic space is remodeled.

Khepri is an Egyptian god symbolizing rebirth, and the Mount Prospect location represents something of a rejuvenation. The couple has invested more than $650,000 in revamping the medical space, with some help from the village of Mount Prospect. The village has committed to pouring in $165,000 from its Prospect and Main tax increment financing district (TIF) funds into the restaurant.

The village already has provided TIF assistance to Mia’s Cantina, Whiskey Hill Brewing Co., Salerno’s Pizza & Catering, Lady Dahlia Tequila Bar, and Patina Wine Bar.

“The village has been amazing,” said Drewes, who said she learned of the availability of TIF assistance when she read about Mia’s receiving it.

Drewes, who grew up in Palatine, said Khepri Cafe was the culmination of a series of life events that began with her previous career as a hairdresser.

The years of hairdressing took their toll. She developed inflammation from standing in positions that strained her neck and back.

She moved to the CBD industry and started her own company in 2016, providing cannabis education.

Soon people were asking, “Where’s your brick and mortar?” she said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Khepri Cafe in Chicago will have a second location in downtown Mount Prospect.

She found a brick-and-mortar location, and the Chicago store opened in 2020 as an educational and event space for cannabis and social events.

“We opened five weeks before the COVID shutdown,” she said. “Five weeks later, no one is going to events, so we transitioned into a full scratch kitchen. I have always loved to cook. I’m not culinary trained, but I’m good at it. The quality of food and seasonal ingredients has become our thing.”

Drewes said the cafe still sells CBD, and 50% of grab-and-go drinks are THC infused. She said CBD products will be sold at the Mount Prospect location, which also will serve CBD mocktails and coffee drinks.

The Chicago cafe blossomed, with sales approaching $500,000 in 2023.

The Mount Prospect restaurant is a lot more roomy than the Chicago venue. It will offer indoor seating for 60 and outdoor seating for 26, with a bar area, a dining area, a reading nook and a small education/event space. It also will provide a small retail area where customers can buy products to go.

One can choose from a menu with salads, smoothies, bowls, sandwiches and small bites. You can wash it down with items from the coffee and tea bar or wine, craft beer, cocktails or mocktails.

Sandwiches will include the broccoli melt, featuring roasted broccoli on thick-cut sourdough bread with caramelized onions, Parmesan and havarti cheeses and green goddess dressing.

Among the many salad items is the power bowl, with sauteed spinach and kale, quinoa, chickpeas, tomato, fried egg, feta cheese, sourdough toast points and tahini dressing.

If you have a taste for pizza, you might like the wood-fired focaccia flatbreads.

“We’re very vegan and gluten-free friendly,” Drewes said.

The cafe will showcase local makers and businesses where one can browse and buy kitchenware, cookbooks, self-help journals, jewelry, cards and children’s toys, among other items.

It aims to be a community destination, with plans for live musical performances, mental health workshops, guided food walking tours, and daddy-daughter events.

Drewes said she chose Mount Prospect because of the village’s commitment to creating a thriving, welcoming downtown area. Her mother also urged her to “check out” the town.

When Drewes saw the space, she said it spoke to her.

“A lot of things are happening, and it’s something we want to be part of,” she said.