News

Images: The King of Mars opens Smoke and Irons Music Fest Saturday

Posted August 10, 2024 5:32 pm
Brian Shamie
 
  John Bruner heads up The King of Mars as they open Saturday’s entertainment at the Smoke and Irons Music Fest in Bartlett. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Rock band The King of Mars opens Saturday’s entertainment at the Smoke and Irons Music Fest in Bartlett. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Matt Gordon and Jeff Mills hit the stage as The King of Mars opens Saturday’s entertainment at the Smoke and Irons Music Fest in Bartlett. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
  Matt Gordon, left, and John Bruner open Saturday’s entertainment with their rock band The King of Mars at the Smoke and Irons Music Fest in Bartlett. Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com
