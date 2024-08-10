Images: The King of Mars opens Smoke and Irons Music Fest Saturday

Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com John Bruner, left, and Egan Franke of rock band The King of Mars opened Saturday’s entertainment at the Smoke and Irons Music Fest in Bartlett.

Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com John Bruner heads up The King of Mars as they open Saturday’s entertainment at the Smoke and Irons Music Fest in Bartlett.

Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com Rock band The King of Mars opens Saturday’s entertainment at the Smoke and Irons Music Fest in Bartlett.

Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com Matt Gordon and Jeff Mills hit the stage as The King of Mars opens Saturday’s entertainment at the Smoke and Irons Music Fest in Bartlett.