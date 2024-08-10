Police release photos of Park Ridge bank robber

This masked gunman robbed a Park Ridge bank Friday, police say. Courtesy of Park Ridge police

Police have released photos of the gunman who held up a Park Ridge bank Friday.

The robbery occurred about 11:30 a.m. at BMO Harris Bank, 615 Busse Highway.

The man walked into the bank, brandished a semiautomatic pistol and demanded money, police said. After collecting cash, he fled on foot, police said.

Police said the robber appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He had a medium build and wore a zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a black facial covering, dark gloves, blue jeans and black shoes with gray accents.

He carried a dark backpack.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or via tips.fbi.gov. People also can call Park Ridge police at (847) 318-5256.

