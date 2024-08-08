Man pulled from creek in Lake in the Hills dies

A man pulled from Woods Creek Lake Saturday in Lake in the Hills was pronounced dead on Tuesday, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office announced.

Maciej Delikat, 31, of Lake in the Hills, was swimming in Woods Creek Lake when he was found unresponsive in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department said Delikat and a companion were reportedly swimming in the lake near the LaBahn Hain House, a village-owned meeting space. Delikat “appeared at the surface of the water unconscious and unresponsive,” police said.

Delikat was pulled out of the water by the companion and two people who were fishing nearby, who began CPR until police arrived. Police continued CPR until the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District arrived. The fire district responders took over CPR, began medical care and took the man to Northwestern Huntley Hospital, police said.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein announced his office was contacted by the hospital to investigate the death of Delikat on Tuesday, according to a news release put out Thursday. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and a toxicology report is pending.

The coroner’s office is working with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District and Lake in the Hills Police Department, according to the release.