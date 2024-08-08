Arlington Heights man killed after being struck by car near Wauconda

A 39-year-old Arlington Heights man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 12 on foot near Wauconda late Wednesday, Lake County authorities said.

Lake County sheriff’s investigators were called to the intersection of Route 12 and Old Rand Road at about 9 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

A 68-year-old McHenry man was driving a Toyota Camry north on Route 12 when the vehicle struck the unnamed Arlington Heights man, authorities said.

The driver told police he did not see the pedestrian. The driver was uninjured.

The Arlington Heights man was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy is slated for later today.