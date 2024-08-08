advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Arlington Heights man killed after being struck by car near Wauconda

Posted August 08, 2024 7:57 am
Jake Griffin
 

A 39-year-old Arlington Heights man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 12 on foot near Wauconda late Wednesday, Lake County authorities said.

Lake County sheriff’s investigators were called to the intersection of Route 12 and Old Rand Road at about 9 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

A 68-year-old McHenry man was driving a Toyota Camry north on Route 12 when the vehicle struck the unnamed Arlington Heights man, authorities said.

The driver told police he did not see the pedestrian. The driver was uninjured.

The Arlington Heights man was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy is slated for later today.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Arlington Heights Communities News Wauconda
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company