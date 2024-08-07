advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Officials: Dogs started fire that severely damaged home near Spring Grove

Posted August 07, 2024 11:53 am
By Shaw Local News Network

A pet dog apparently started a fire that left a home uninhabitable near Spring Grove on Sunday, officials said.

The Sunday fire began when a pet dog or dogs in the house attempted to eat a pizza that had been left in a box on the stovetop, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Chief Ed Lescher.

“The investigators were able to determine the knobs on the stove were turned on,” Lescher wrote in an email. “They assume that one or both of the dogs turned the knobs on as they were jumping up to the stove to get to the pizza.”

Two pet dogs perished in the blaze, which caused significant damage to the house. No human injuries were reported, but the home was deemed uninhabitable.

Lescher said the home is in an area without hydrants, so water had to be shuttled in.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the family who live in the home. Neither the family nor the person sponsoring the fundraiser could immediately be reached on Tuesday.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Content Providers News Spring Grove
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company