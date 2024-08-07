advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Developer getting more time to redevelop vacant Lisle shopping center

Posted August 07, 2024 12:38 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

Lisle trustees are giving a developer until the end of this month to show they have secured the financing needed to redevelop a shuttered shopping center in the downtown district.

Trustees voted 5-1 to extend a redevelopment agreement with Flaherty & Collins that expired in June. Under the new terms, the developer must show it has the finances to buy the Family Square Plaza at the southeast corner of Ogden Avenue and Main Street by the end of the month and close on the property by Nov. 15.

Last month, trustees expressed concern after learning the Indianapolis-based developer no longer had a contract with GreenState Credit Union to purchase the property. On Monday, the developer, who plans to tear down the center and build a 198-unit apartment complex with retail on the first floor, said it was in contract again with the credit union.

“I am happy to see a positive trend, but we have to bring it home, and we have to meet that Aug. 30 obligation,” Trustee Thomas Duffy told the developer.

Lisle Mayor Chris Pecak, who initially vetoed the project agreement in 2022, said he is unsure if he will veto this extension. He said he heard from many residents at the village’s National Night Out event Tuesday in support of his position on downtown redevelopment.

“Our recent community survey indicates our residents want greater shopping options,” Pecak said in a text Wednesday, noting that the village’s revised comprehensive plan calls for expanding shopping options along the Ogden Avenue corridor and in the downtown district.

“Despite these efforts, shortsighted desires and desperation continue to threaten the few remaining commercial opportunities in our landlocked community,” he said.

Trustee Dan Grecco, who also voted against the original project agreement, cast the only dissenting vote on the extension.

“The board is being extremely generous in giving extra time,” Grecco said at Monday’s meeting, adding that other developers could revive the mall.

Flaherty & Collins Vice President of Commercial Development Julie Collier said the company is continuing to move forward on the project. She declined further comment after the board’s decision.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Commercial Real Estate Communities Lisle News Real Estate Residential Real Estate
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company