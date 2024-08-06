‘This goes both ways’: Luke’s of Mundelein joins Vienna Beef Hall of Fame, thanks community

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com People line up at Luke’s of Mundelein to get a free hot dog with all the fixings as the restaurant was inducted into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame Tuesday during a celebration.

There is more to Luke’s of Mundelein than a good hot dog, beef sandwich or other menu items.

Add a sense of community and the motto “freshness, friendliness and cleanliness,” and you have a Vienna Beef Hall of Fame inductee.

The business, founded in 1999, features a well-crafted menu covering all the food bases and is known for community fundraisers, sponsorships and other interactions.

That blend of qualities caught the attention of Vienna Beef officials, who joined owner Mike Majestic, his family, friends and well-wishers under a packed big tent Tuesday to officially welcome Luke’s into an exclusive club.

“The Hall of Fame was created to honor great food-service operators that have developed into neighborhood landmarks such as Luke’s and their standout building featuring an iconic outdoor wall mural,” said Bob Schwartz, Vienna’s senior vice president.

Hot dog places like Luke’s feature a special kind of camaraderie and sense of ownership among customers, almost like owning stock in the business, he added.

“This is one of the top five crowds I’ve seen,” Schwartz said after his presentation. “It says a lot about Mundelein, what he (Majestic) stands for and the place.”

Schwartz founded the Hall of Fame in 2006. Only 152 hot dog joints have been inducted and Luke’s is No. 153. The celebration included live music and 360 free hot dogs, courtesy of Vienna Beef and Majestic, who thought it fitting to share the bounty.

“This goes both ways,” Majestic said after receiving a special hall of fame plaque, banner and other goodies. “As much as Luke’s supports Mundelein, Mundelein supports us.”

Vienna introduced the hot dog to Chicago at the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893 and is still going strong. So is Luke’s. Majestic, an Arlington Heights native, took over the business in 2009 and operated in a small building in the parking lot next to Hong Kong Chop Suey a few block south on Lake Street.

When the lease ended and a deal couldn’t be reached, Majestic in 2014 moved the business to a former Kentucky Fried Chicken, where it remains a high-volume store. The math isn’t exact, but based on daily sales and years in business, Majestic figures he has sold a million or more Vienna Beef hot dogs.

Yes, there is a simple answer when a customer is asked what they want on their dog.

“We’re going to ask you if you want everything,” he said. “Everything does not include ketchup.”

Majestic has customers who visit two or three times a week and a veteran core staff each with more than 10 years’ experience, whom he deferred to for his success.

What has been the secret?

“Consistency, value for the money, friendliness and cleanliness, and we’re also very involved in the community,” he said.

For now, there isn’t a brick-and-mortar Vienna Beef Hall of Fame. Schwartz said plans are in the works to incorporate it as part of the company’s factory store.

