Contract approvals expected for additional roundabouts, trails in Lake County’s road plan

Work to expand two detention ponds on the Renwood golf course is expected to begin in October as part of a larger project to widen and build trails along Hainesville Road from Washington Street to Rollins Road. That work is scheduled or spring. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

Another batch of big road and trail projects have been recommended for approval and are expected to proceed in various parts of Lake County.

Included is concrete patching that will affect travel along a stretch of Deerfield Parkway in Buffalo Grove; initial work to widen and build trails along Hainesville Road in Round Lake Park; and, advance work to add two more roundabouts along Darrell Road in the Lakemoor/Wauconda area.

The largest involves building the second and third roundabouts in the Darrell Road corridor at Dowel and Fisher roads. The first of three roundabouts at Darrell and realigned Case and Neville roads opened last fall. Darrell Road connects western Lake and eastern McHenry counties.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com This roundabout on Darrell Road at Case Road near Wauconda opened last fall. Roundabouts also will be built on Darrell at Fisher and Dowell roads as part of a corridor improvement by the Lake County Division of Transportation.

Lake County board advisory committees have recommended approval of a $7.88 million contract with Lake County Grading LLC of Libertyville to install the roundabouts and other improvements.

A second contract for $1.14 million with STV Incorporated of Chicago is recommended for on-site engineering services.

“This is the final contract,” Shane Schneider, director of transportation/county engineer, said during a recent review of the project. “This is all we need to get it built.”

Work this fall will involve utility relocations and grading. The main part of the project will require a 140-day road closure.

In the Round Lake area, the Lake County Division of Transportation is seeking an agreement with the Round Lake Area Park District to expand two detention ponds on Renwood golf course.

The work will be done between Oct. 1 and April 1 to minimize impact on golf course operations. A contract for $2.44 million with Berger Contractors Inc., of Wauconda is recommended.

Expanding the ponds is in advance of an overall project to add a center turn lane, a shared use path on the east side, a sidewalk on the west side and drainage improvements along Hainesville Road from Washington Street to Rollins Road to be constructed next year.

Also to be considered by the full county board Aug. 13 is a $2.14 million contract with A Lamp Concrete Contractors Inc., of Schaumburg for concrete pavement repair along Deerfield Parkway from Route 83 to Route 21/45, a distance of 2.64 miles.

The project will include concrete pavement patching, removing and replacing curb and gutter, ADA ramp and sidewalk improvements and installation of accessible pedestrian signals.

Deerfield Parkway was built in stages with some sections up to 30 years old. Schneider said. Pending approval, work is expected to begin in September.

The projects are part of LCDOT's 2024 construction program, which involves 19 new projects totaling about $93 million and five carry-overs from last season already underway, accounting for about $34 million.