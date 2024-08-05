Crews to work on new water main in Wheaton

An intersection near downtown Wheaton will be temporarily shut down to traffic while crews put in a new water main.

The junction of Wesley and West streets is expected to be closed from around 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The work is being done in conjunction with the reconstruction of Wesley from Front Street to Ellis Avenue and the resurfacing of Wesley from Ellis to West Street, according to a city advisory.

The contractor will post detour signs directing traffic, though drivers may want to use an alternate route to avoid delays. The area will reopen to traffic during the evening hours.