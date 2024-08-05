Advocate Health Care opens new outpatient center in Lakemoor

Advocate Health Care's new outpatient center in Lakemoor. Courtesy of Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care earlier this week opened a new outpatient center in Lakemoor.

The facility, at 27655 Illinois Route 120, fills a critical need in a growing community and expands access to primary and immediate care near the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

The $26 million, 19,180-square-foot center also offers an ACL laboratory, behavioral health, imaging, including X-ray and ultrasound, integrative medicine, such as acupuncture, massage therapy and yoga, physical therapy and a pharmacy planned to open in the fall.

“I’m particularly excited about the integrative medicine and behavioral health services, which are evidence-based elements of a holistic approach to health,” said Dr. Jeffrey Rosenwinkel, a family medicine physician at Advocate Health Care.

There also is opportunity in the on-site Immediate Care Center to establish ongoing care with a clinician and walk-in appointment availability.

“We’re thrilled to bring this vital resource to the Lakemoor community,” said Karen Lambert, president of Advocate Health Care’s North Illinois Area and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. “Whether you’re coming in for an annual wellness check with a primary care provider, blood work at our ACL laboratory or an acupuncture appointment with our integrative medicine team, you can expect to receive expert care from our skilled providers.”

The outpatient center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday by appointment. To learn more or schedule an appointment at Advocate Outpatient Center — Lakemoor, call (815) 458-1500.

