‘I have truly lived the dream’: Dan Schatzeder went from major-league pitcher to suburban teacher and coach
Editor’s note: This is the latest story in an occasional series about former professional baseball players living in the suburbs.
Each Friday during his nearly 20 years as a physical education teacher and athletic coach at Aurora’s Waubonsie Valley High School, Dan Schatzeder would don an extraordinary piece of jewelry before heading to work.
To passersby, the bauble on Schatzeder’s right ring finger might’ve looked like a class ring. But this was no mere memento of matriculation.
No, this ring — with 15 diamonds set in a stylized, gold M against a blue background — was a far rarer keepsake, a prize awarded only to members of the 1987 World Series-winning Minnesota Twins baseball club.
One of whom Schatzeder just happened to be.
“Both the students and athletes I coached were great and they thought it was cool that I played in the majors,” the now 69-year-old Elburn resident said. “I never would announce it, but they would find out or already knew.”
‘Pitching was the best’
Schatzeder grew up in Villa Park, the youngest of three brothers. When they played baseball with other neighborhood kids on a field behind their house, Schatzeder would play center field or pitch.
“I always enjoyed playing center field and showing off my arm, but pitching was the best,” he said. “It’s a one-on-one battle with the hitter to see who is better at that moment.”
Schatzeder graduated from Willowbrook High School in 1972 and then went to the University of Denver, where as a freshman he pitched a no-hitter against Colorado State. He also played center field, but in 1976 he was drafted by the Expos as a pitcher and stuck with that position.
After about a year in the minors, Schatzeder was called up to the Expos in August 1977. He pitched well for the Expos, amassing a 19-13 record over two-plus seasons, but was traded in December 1979 to the Detroit Tigers.
Schatzeder was a journeyman pitcher the rest of his career, rarely staying with a team for more than a year. An exception was a second stint with the Expos that lasted more than three seasons.
Schatzeder also did two stretches with the Twins, the first time in 1987 after being traded from the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched in — and won — Game 6 of the 1987 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, replacing starting pitcher Les Straker in the fourth inning before the Twins offense exploded in what turned out to be an 11-5 victory. The Twins won the title in Game 7 the next night.
“I cherish my Series ring and the memories from that year,” Schatzeder said.
The next few seasons saw Schatzeder play for the Cleveland Indians, the Twins again, the Houston Astros, the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals before retiring in 1991.
Shift to teaching
After baseball, Schatzeder earned a teaching degree at Aurora University and then joined the staff at Waubonsie Valley High. He was inspired to become a teacher by the late Orv Wilkin, a veteran teacher at Willowbrook High who was his sophomore baseball coach and became a friend.
Schatzeder called going into teaching the best decision he ever made.
“I didn’t know what the hell I was doing but learned quickly,” he said. “It kind of got me out of my shell.”
In addition to teaching, Schatzeder — known as “Mr. Schatz” on campus — was a pitching coach for the Warriors baseball team and an assistant football coach. He stayed at Waubonsie Valley until retiring in 2015.
Schatzeder, who has two children and five grandkids from a first marriage, wed Waubonsie Valley English teacher Jen Kastner the summer after he retired from teaching. They moved to Elburn nearly seven years ago so Kastner could be relatively close to work.
As for Schatzeder, he golfs twice a week and uses an elliptical trainer to stay fit. The exercise keeps him off the streets, he joked.
“I have never been happier in my life,” Schatzeder said. “I have truly lived the dream.”
Schatzeder remains a baseball fan. He especially enjoys going through his vintage baseball card collection and soaking up the history contained in the cardboard depictions of uniformed legends with names like Williams, Aparicio, Mantle and Mays.
“Hopefully somebody does that when they see my cards,” he said.