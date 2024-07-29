Schaumburg creating three-way stop at intersection by Atcher Island, Jane Addams Jr. High

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Schaumburg village officials will test out a three-way stop at the intersection of Springinsguth Road and Dartmouth Lane near the Atcher Island aquatic center at 730 S. Springinsguth Road beginning in August.

Motorists coming from all directions will soon have to stop at an awkward three-way T-intersection near Atcher Island water park and Jane Addams Junior High.

Schaumburg trustees approved plans to add stop signs in all directions beginning in August due to safety concerns.

Currently, motorists on Dartmouth Lane — which ends at Springinsguth Road — are the only ones with a stop sign.

An analysis in 2017 indicated the intersection didn’t warrant an all-way stop, village officials said. Another study is slated for when the stop signs have been installed on Springinsguth on both sides of Dartmouth, officials said.

“Atcher Island is a popular destination for Schaumburg residents in the western part of the village,” Schaumburg Communications Director Allison Albrecht said. “There has been some feedback from the public regarding safety concerns at the intersection that prompted the village board to establish a three-way stop configuration at this location until a traffic study could be completed.”

Such a study would include a review of the intersection’s crash history, an examination of motorist sight distance and fresh traffic count data, according to Schaumburg Transportation Director Sid Kenyon.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The village of Schaumburg will soon create a three-way stop at the intersection of Springinsguth Road and Dartmouth Lane where only an enhanced pedestrian crossing with flashing beacons now exists near the Atcher Island water park.

Based on current data, Springinsguth Road between Wise Road and Schaumburg Road carries approximately 13,300 vehicles per day, he said.

Jane Addams Junior High lies just north of Atcher Island and the intersection of Dartmouth Lane.

Though the normal speed limit on Springinsguth is 30 mph, the village established a 20 mph speed zone between Norwell Lane and the southern boundary of Atcher Island Park when school is in session, Kenyon said.

The flashing beacons at the pedestrian crossing will be removed in conjunction with the installation of the stop signs.

Resurfacing of Springinsguth Road from Wise Road to Weathersfield Way is targeted in upcoming years in the village’s capital improvement plan, Kenyon added.