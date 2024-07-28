Streamwood house fire causes estimated $150,000 in damages
An early morning fire Sunday caused an estimated $150,000 damage to a Streamwood home, authorities said.
Firefighters from the Streamwood Fire Department responding at 3:23 a.m. to the 700 block of Poplar Creek Court arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from the rear of the single-story house.
One resident was assisted out of the home and evaluated at the scene by paramedics, officials said.
Firefighters from Bartlett, East Dundee, Hanover Park, Hanover Township, Hoffman Estates and the Schaumburg assisted at the scene, while the Barrington and Rolling Meadows fire departments handled other calls for service.
The Streamwood fire investigation team is on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire, authorities said.
