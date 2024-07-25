Charges pending against Schaumburg shooting suspect as victim remains in serious condition

SWAT officers responded Wednesday during an armed standoff in Schaumburg that started when a tree trimmer was shot during a dispute with a resident, authorities said. Charges are pending against the resident, police said Thursday. Courtesy of Tom Frick

Charges were pending Thursday against a Schaumburg resident who surrendered to police late Wednesday after an hourslong armed standoff that followed the shooting of a tree trimmer.

The victim was listed in serious but stable condition Thursday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Schaumburg police Cmdr. Christy Lindhurst said.

SWAT officers responded Wednesday afternoon after a tree trimmer was shot during a noise dispute in the 800 block of South Braintree Drive in Schaumburg, police said. Courtesy of Tom Frick

The police department is working with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on charges, expected to be filed within the next couple days, she added.

Police responded to the reported shooting at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Braintree Drive. They provided immediate aid to the injured tree trimmer before the victim was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The shooting appears to have been precipitated by a noise dispute between the resident and shooting victim, police said.

An hourslong standoff between police and an armed resident ended late Wednesday when the Schaumburg resident surrendered and was taken into custody, authorities said. Courtesy of Tom Frick

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System tactical response unit was called to the scene as the armed resident stayed barricaded in the home for several hours after the shooting, authorities said.

Heavily armed SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a standoff involving a Schaumburg man suspected of shooting a tree trimmer over a noise dispute, authorities said. Courtesy of Tom Frick

Police announced at 9:42 p.m. that the resident had surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.