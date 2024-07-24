advertisement
News

Resident surrenders in standoff after tree trimmer shot in noise dispute in Schaumburg

Posted July 24, 2024 10:11 pm
Eric Peterson
 

The Schaumburg resident who maintained an armed standoff with police for hours Wednesday surrendered peacefully late in the evening after an apparent noise dispute led to the shooting of a contracted tree trimmer.

Nevertheless, officers continued to keep the roadway on the 800 block of South Braintree Drive closed between Cornell Lane and Cambridge Drive as their investigation continued.

They said their preliminary findings indicated that the situation was sparked by a noise dispute between the resident and tree trimmer. They received the initial call at 2:50 p.m. and provided immediate aid before the tree trimmer was transported to a hospital.

The victim was listed in critical but stable condition Wednesday evening, according to police

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System assisted the Schaumburg Police Department during the standoff.

Police advised nearby residents to remain inside their homes for the duration of the crisis and for everyone else to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details as they become available.

Communities Crime News Schaumburg
