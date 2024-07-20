Mount Prospect expanding ‘alfresco’ dining on Prospect Avenue through October

Patrons enjoy alfresco dining Wednesday evening along Prospect Avenue in Mount Prospect. Photo courtesy of village of Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect has expanded outdoor dining on Prospect Avenue as a pilot program, village officials announced Friday.

The highly prioritized goal creates protected “alfresco” dining spaces in front of Lady Dahlia Tequila Bar and Patina Wine Bar while ensuring safe pedestrian access in the Prospect Avenue district.

The program will temporarily use six on-street parking spaces as inviting dining spaces, protected by concrete barriers and featuring planter boxes, umbrellas and decorative lighting.

An expanded alfresco dining area seen from the north side of Prospect Avenue in Mount Prospect. Photo courtesy of village of Mount Prospect

“The village recently expanded outdoor dining areas for Mia’s Cantina and the future Whiskey Hill Brewing Company,” Village Manager Michael Cassady said in a statement. “This pilot offers similar alfresco dining space for our two newest restaurants located mid-block on Prospect Avenue, without impeding safe pedestrian access on the sidewalk.”

The temporary loss of six parking spaces is offset by the approximately 90 new parallel parking stalls the village has striped west of Pine Street on Prospect Avenue. A test of valet parking will be considered for the 2025 season if demands warrant it.

When the current season ends in October, village officials will evaluate the program and the value of its returning next year. An engineering study for future streetscape, pedestrian, biking and parking improvements on Prospect Avenue also will be part of a 2025 Community Investment Plan.