Schaumburg woman killed in townhouse fire Thursday night

A Schaumburg woman died Thursday night in a townhouse fire authorities believe was likely caused by careless use of smoking materials.

Joann Puhl, 51, of 25 Illinois Blvd., Unit L1 in Schaumburg, was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m. after efforts to resuscitate her at the scene and at Alexian Brothers Hospital were unsuccessful.

Schaumburg Deputy Fire Chief Fabio Puccini said the department received the call at 7:24 p.m. and responded in time to confine the fire to its room of origin, the master bedroom of a lower level unit of the four-unit townhouse complex.

Three other units of the building remain habitable, but the investigation is continuing in the damaged unit.

Authorities believe the fire was accidental.

An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office is scheduled for today.