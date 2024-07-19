Hazardous conditions on Fox River prompt temporary ban on recreational boating

Canoeists paddle down the Fox River in Geneva on June 1. Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network

High water levels and swift currents have created “conditions significantly hazardous” for boaters on large portions of the Fox River, officials reported.

Recreational boating is banned until further notice from the mouth of the Fox River at Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg and Fox Lake, extending south through Kane and Kendall counties and ending south of the Bridge Street Bridge in Millington, which straddles Kendall and La Salle counties, according to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources news release.

The IDNR cites high water levels, swift currents, floating debris, submerged structures and piers for the dangerous conditions. This also makes it treacherous for emergency services if a water rescue is needed.

The Chain O’Lakes and the upper Fox River from the entrance of Pistakee Lake to the Stratton Lock and Dam in McHenry currently are designated as no-wake zones, according to the Fox Waterway Agency. A debris advisory is in effect for the entire river and lake system.

The dangerous conditions caused the DamYak Challenge in McHenry, which had been scheduled for Saturday morning, to be canceled. The event had planned to have participants kayak, paddle board and canoe through obstacle courses on the Fox River. The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 17. Organizers will honor all pre-purchased tickets, DamYak Challenge founder Phil Sweeney said.

The water’s speed is about three times faster than usual, Sweeney said.

“Our problem is that if we had one or two people go into the water, and it’s moving that fast, we might not be able to rescue them,” he said.

The Fox Waterway Agency encourages anyone who finds debris on the river to report it at foxwaterway.com/customer-concern.