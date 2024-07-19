advertisement
News

Elgin officer won’t be charged in non-fatal January shooting

Posted July 19, 2024 8:24 am
Jake Griffin
 

An Elgin police officer won’t face charges following investigation into the January shooting of a suicidal knife-wielding man by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

The Elgin Police Department said an “independent internal investigation” will be conducted by a law firm contracted by the city to ensure all department policies were followed.

According to Elgin police and bodycam footage later released by the department, Officer Fernando Camacho responded to call about a suicidal man at a residence on the 900 block of Oak Ridge Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 13.

Camacho encountered the 29-year-old man who had stabbed himself with a knife and pen. Camacho attempted to get the man to calm down and walk outside, but the man refused. Camacho asked the man to sit down, instead a struggle ensued with the man repeatedly telling Camacho, “I want to be dead.”

The man got away from the officer, grabbed a knife, stabbed himself several times before he turned the knife toward Camacho who fired two shots.

Camacho handcuffed the man and started rendering aid as more officers and paramedics arrived. The wounded man was transported to a hospital.

Camacho has been on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

