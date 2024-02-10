Authorities release body cam footage from police shooting in Elgin

The Elgin Police Department released body cam footage on Friday from a shooting in January where an officer wounded a 29-year-old man. Courtesy of Elgin police

Elgin police have released body-worn camera footage from a January shooting where an officer wounded a 29-year-old man.

The shooting, which happened just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 13 in the 900 block of Oak Ridge Boulevard on Elgin’s east side, is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.

On Friday, the Elgin Police Department released a link to the video and a news release on its Facebook page. The video also is available on its Transparency Hub.

Officer Fernando Camacho was first on the scene for a call about a man who was suicidal. A person in the house called 911 and said the 29-year-old man had stabbed himself with a knife and a pen.

Camacho found the man shirtless and bleeding with wounds on his neck and torso area. The video shows Camacho first urging the man to go outside. But when the man refused, the officer tried to have him sit down.

The man began to struggle, repeatedly telling Camacho, “I want to be dead.” He then gets away from the officer, goes to a table and grabs a knife, stabbing himself. He then turns toward Camacho, still armed with the knife.

Camacho fired twice, wounding the man.

Camacho cuffed the man after he tried to get up, then administered aid while waiting for other officers and paramedics to arrive. The man was transported to an area hospital.

Officials said Camacho is on paid administrative leave during the ISP investigation. The city of Elgin also will investigate what happened.

“The department will continue to provide information and updates to this incident when available to meet the community’s expectations for transparency while being mindful of the need to balance the integrity of the independent investigation,” Police Chief Ana Lalley said in the release. “The release of the body worn camera video is the next step in ensuring transparency occurs throughout the investigation.”