What’s behind one suburb’s 184% increase in DUI arrests? ‘Unwavering commitment’

West Chicago Police Chief Colin Fleury

In 2022, West Chicago police made 72 arrests on driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs charges. One year later, the number of busts rocketed to 202.

That astounding 184.7% increase got a shoutout this week from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, which on Wednesday released its 2023 DUI Survey.

The Schaumburg-based organization’s annual report gives a rundown of which police departments in Illinois, and which officers, are making the most drunk and drugged driving arrests.

We asked West Chicago Chief Colin Fleury what’s behind his department’s surge in DUI arrests. They put their minds, and resources, to it, he replied.

“We take impaired driving very seriously and have pushed for more focused enforcement by our officers for these offenses,” Fleury told us in an email.

In March 2023, the department created a four-officer “target response unit” to focus the department’s efforts on traffic- and drug-related crimes, he said. And this year, the city council agreed to let him add two more officers to the unit, to increase attention paid to impaired driving.

Last year, West Chicago had a DUI arrest rate of 4.27 per officer, second only to downstate Edwardsville among communities that reported more than 200 arrests.

As of Wednesday, his officers have made 127 DUI arrests in 2024, he said. He praised two officers in particular ‒ patrol officer Blake Bertany, with 72 arrests, and TRU team officer Adam Chapman, with 49.

“Our officers' unwavering commitment to enforcing DUI laws has been instrumental in this department's significant progress in combating impaired driving,” Fleury said.

AAIM sends its survey to about 700 police agencies across the state, and 83% responded for the 2023 report. Outside of Chicago, the No. 1 agency in overall arrests was Aurora, with 366, a 12% increase over 2022. Elgin was next, with 282, a 2.2% increase.

“(We are) proud of the continued enforcement efforts made by the Elgin police officers and their dedication towards the departmental goal of traffic safety and enforcement,” Elgin Chief Ana Lalley said by email.

Other suburbs in the top 12: Lombard fifth, with 224; Elmhurst eighth, with 215; Addison 10th, with 202; Carol Stream 11th, with 201.

Suburbs' top cops

While the suburbs dominated the top 12 when it comes to municipal department rankings, only one officer from the Daily Herald's coverage area ranked among the best when it comes to arrests by an individual.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Turkson finished in a tie for seventh in the state last year, with 101 arrests. Turkson was taking some time off this week ‒ seems well deserved ‒ but his boss had high praise for his efforts, as well as those of his colleagues.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Turkson Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

“I am incredibly pleased with my deputies because of the constant focus they have on keeping drunk and high drivers off the road,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said via email. “Without a doubt, the removal of over 225 intoxicated drivers by Deputy Turkson and his colleagues saved the lives of innocent people.”

Turkson also led the way among Lake County officers in 2022, with 55 arrests.

The only other suburban officer on the top cops list this year is Alfredo Quinones of Franklin Park, who made 109 DUI arrests last year, according to AAIM.

The rest of the list includes two Chicago officers, one from Decatur and three Illinois State Police troopers.

The AAIM intends to publish the survey on its website, but has had some technical issues with the site this week. In the meantime, you can read the full survey via Google Drive at https://tinyurl.com/47nj5bnt.

Scam alert

The “pay up or you will be arrested” phone fraud has been around for years, with scammers calling would-be victims, pretending to be a law enforcement officer and threatening arrest if they don’t fork over money via gift card or some other hard-to-trace currency.

But recently it’s resurfaced in DuPage County with a disturbing twist ‒ scammers are identifying themselves with the names of actual DuPage sheriff’s deputies.

The sheriff’s office sent out a warning about the scam this week, and reminded citizens that they’ll never call and ask for money over the phone.

If you receive such a call, hang up and do not provide any personal information or payment. Then call your local police department or the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400.

‘Poison fruit’

DuPage County prosecutors have dropped all charges against a man accused of burglarizing a Hinsdale home last year — a case where he could have been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison — because police did not have probable cause to arrest him.

Franshawn Whittenburg, 50, of Chicago, was charged with residential burglary and criminal damage to property after his March 2023 arrest in connection with a break-in on Woodside Avenue. Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity found multiple drawers open and their contents scattered. A fire safe, checkbook and jewelry were missing.

Franshawn Whittenburg

Hinsdale police used license-plate-reading technology to trace an SUV seen leaving the driveway of the home to Chicago and Whittenburg was arrested later that day.

Whittenburg, representing himself in court, argued Hinsdale police did not have probable cause to arrest him and any evidence collected, therefore, was “fruit of the poisonous tree.”

DuPage County Judge Mia McPherson agreed with him and prosecutors dismissed the charges July 1.

“After the Court denied my office’s motion to reconsider, and now lacking evidence to meet our burden of guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and determining that an appeal would be meritless, I made the decision to dismiss the charges against Mr. Whittenburg,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Whittenburg is not a free man, however. At his July 1 court appearance, he was taken into custody on a warrant out of Cook County and as of July 16 remained in the Cook County jail.