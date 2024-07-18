advertisement
News

Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending pickup on I-90

Posted July 18, 2024 9:06 am
Jake Griffin
 

A motorcyclist died after rear-ending a pickup on eastbound Interstate 90 just east of Roselle Road near Schaumburg Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. and reported the motorcycle was “traveling at speeds above the posted speed limit” when it collided with the pickup.

Lane closures lasted until 6:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has scheduled an external examination for later today.

