Schaumburg man among final three at World Series of Poker’s main event table

Jordan Griff, a onetime Schaumburg resident, is among the final three players as the World Series of Poker Main Event enters its final day Wednesday at the Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas.

Even for third place, he’s guaranteed at least $4 million, but is aiming for the $10 million top prize and champion’s bracelet.

His remaining competitors are Niklas Astedt of Sweden and fellow American Jonathan Tomaya, pokernews.com reports.

According to CardPlayer.com, Griff came from New City, New York, before his time in Schaumburg and currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is a 30-year-old data and analytics supply chain manager who’s been playing poker for nine years.

“I play in some pretty big cash games, but for me it’s a hobby,” Griff told CardPlayer.com. “I do it for fun. I enjoy playing the game. I have love for the game.”

This competition is his third main event.

At the end of Tuesday, the chip counts were 223,000,000 for Astedt, 197,000,000 for Tamayo, and 187,000,000 for Griff.

As far as his strategy for the final day, Griff told pokernews.com, “I’m going to try and get as much sleep as possible. I’m going to try to make it happen.”

The No-Limit Hold’em World Championship Main Event is the World Series of Poker tournament’s showcase competition. It’s a $10,000 buy-in that began with more than 10,000 players last week.

Anyone finishing 1,517th or better wins a share of the pot.