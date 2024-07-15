Possible tornado in Kane County Sunday night, more storms expected tonight

Severe storms, which possibly spawned a tornado, downed several trees near Geneva late Sunday, including this damage spotted at Geneva’s Wheeler Park. Dave Heun/for the Daily Herald

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service bureau in Romeoville are investigating whether severe thunderstorms late Sunday night spawned tornadoes in Kane County.

Potential twisters were spotted west of Geneva just before 10 p.m. last night, shortly after a tornado warning was issued just before 9:30 p.m. Another possible touchdown occurred near La Grange, meteorologists reported.

Several roads in rural Kane County remain closed because of downed trees and electrical wires, including Meredith Road in Virgil and Pouley Road near Elburn.

ComEd is reporting outages in the area affecting more than 16,000 customers.

Severe storms, which possibly spawned a tornado, downed several trees near Geneva late Sunday, including this damage spotted at Geneva’s Wheeler Park. Dave Heun/for the Daily Herald

Meanwhile, expect more severe weather later today and into Tuesday as well.

Storms that could produce significant hail, destructive winds and possibly tornadoes are expected to roll into the area later today at about 6 p.m. heading in from the northwest and lasting until about 2 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to remain high again today in the 90s with heat indexes that could reach as much as 110 degrees.

Tuesday, temperatures will only get into the upper 80s, but expect high humidity again as more storms creep into the southern part of the suburbs.

The rest of the week, temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s are expected with no more rain in the forecast through Thursday.