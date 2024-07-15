One dead after train collides with car near Ingleside
One person has died after a Metra commuter train collided with a car near Ingleside today.
Lake County sheriff’s officials said Metra police are leading the investigation into the collision that was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on Wilson Street, just north of Larkin Lane.
Metra officials said driver killed in the collision was a white male. The crossing is gated and the gates were activated at the time of collision.
An autopsy is slated for today.
A segment of Wilson is expected to be closed for investigators throughout the morning and possibly into the afternoon.
