One dead after train collides with car near Ingleside

One person has died after a Metra commuter train collided with a car near Ingleside today.

Lake County sheriff’s officials said Metra police are leading the investigation into the collision that was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on Wilson Street, just north of Larkin Lane.

Metra officials said driver killed in the collision was a white male. The crossing is gated and the gates were activated at the time of collision.

An autopsy is slated for today.

A segment of Wilson is expected to be closed for investigators throughout the morning and possibly into the afternoon.