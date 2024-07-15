advertisement
News

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Warrenville youth detention center

Posted July 15, 2024 3:16 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A multi-alarm fire at a youth detention center in Warrenville has been extinguished by firefighters.

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice said one staff member was transported to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Spokeswoman Dominique Newman said the fire broke out in the facility’s kitchen, causing the facility to be evacuated.

The kitchen sustained significant damage requiring the state agency to relocate the youth in their care to other facilities.

The fire was reported at the Illinois Youth Center at 30W200 Ferry Road at about noon with “heavy smoke” showing.

Firefighters were seen removing large chunks of the structure’s roof.

Ferry Road between Meadow Road and Route 59 was closed.

Warrenville Fire Protection District officials remain at the scene. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

