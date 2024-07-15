Steinhafels Furniture Superstore replacing former Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg Friday

Soon-to-open Steinhafels Furniture and Mattress Superstore in the former site of Bed Bath & Beyond at 915 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. Samantha Winkelman/for the Daily Herald

The opening of a Steinhafels Furniture & Mattress Superstore west of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday will be the fifth in the suburbs for the Wisconsin-based retailer, and follows last year’s launch of a 110,000-square-foot distribution center in Bolingbrook.

The roughly 80,000-square-foot Schaumburg location at 915 E. Golf Road was announced in the spring of 2023 and replaces the Bed Bath & Beyond that closed there in 2022.

The store will include a Design Center offering personalized home design services, company representatives said.

“Our goal is to establish ourselves as the leading provider of furniture and mattresses in Illinois,” Steinhafels President Andrew Steinhafel said in a statement. “Building on the success of our stores in Vernon Hills, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, and Harwood Heights, we are delighted to inaugurate our newest Chicagoland Furniture and Mattress Superstore in Schaumburg.”

The atrium of the new Steinhafels Furniture and Mattress Superstore at 915 E. Golf Road already is prepared for its first customers on Friday. Courtesy of Steinhafels

For Schaumburg village officials, filling the vacant space with a business that would again draw shoppers to the area was an important goal.

“On behalf of Schaumburg residents, we warmly welcome Steinhafels to our vibrant community,” Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said in a statement. “The village of Schaumburg is thrilled to have Steinhafels join our retail landscape. This new store brings exciting opportunities for local shoppers and promises to enhance our community’s shopping experience.”

The Schaumburg store and Bolingbrook distribution center brings the number of jobs Steinhafels has created in the region to more than 100, according to the company.

“Our new distribution center in Bolingbrook has expanded our operational capabilities in Illinois, ensuring faster delivery times and improved service for our customers statewide,” Steinhafels Vice President of Operations John Haas said in a statement.

Steinhafels Furniture and Mattress Superstore will open Friday at 915 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg, where Bed Bath & Beyond closed nearly two years ago. Samantha Winkelman/for the Daily Herald

The company is planning to open a sixth suburban location in Orland Park later this year.

Steinhafels was created as a family-owned business in Wisconsin in 1934, and currently operates 15 locations with more than 700 associates in Wisconsin and Illinois, representatives said.

The Steinhafel family sold its shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2021 to make the company 100% employee owned.