Lake in the Hills Ribfest ends early after storms saturate festival grounds

The Lake in the Hills Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest ended a day early after heavy rains late Saturday and early Sunday left the festival grounds unsafe to continue, organizers and police said. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald, 2022

Ribfest in Lake in the Hills shut down a day early Sunday after heavy rains left the grounds waterlogged and unsafe.

The festival was scheduled to wrap up Sunday, but soggy conditions at Sunset Park prompted officials to end the festivities early.

Wade Merritt, president of event host Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills, said organizers didn’t want to risk damage to the park from foot and vehicle traffic.

The weather didn’t cooperate with Rockin’ Ribfest visitors and organizers this weekend. On Saturday, the grounds were briefly evacuated because due to storms passing through. The attractions were reopened, though the festival ended about 40 minutes later, Merritt said.

A statement from the Lake in the Hills Police Department said the decision to end the festival early was made with safety in mind.

“After thorough assessments of the event grounds, it has been determined that the current conditions pose significant risks,” the statement reads. “Heavy rains such as what we experienced overnight made the grounds unsafe for attendees and vendors.”

The statement notes that ground stability and the safe operation of electrical equipment also were considered.

“We understand the disappointment this cancellation may cause as the Rockin Rotary Ribfest event is a staple in our community,” the police statement adds. “We look forward to its return next year under more favorable conditions. We appreciate your understanding and support as we prioritize health and safety.”