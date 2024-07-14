advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Lake in the Hills Ribfest ends early after storms saturate festival grounds

Posted July 14, 2024 2:42 pm
Shaw Local News Network

Ribfest in Lake in the Hills shut down a day early Sunday after heavy rains left the grounds waterlogged and unsafe.

The festival was scheduled to wrap up Sunday, but soggy conditions at Sunset Park prompted officials to end the festivities early.

Wade Merritt, president of event host Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills, said organizers didn’t want to risk damage to the park from foot and vehicle traffic.

The weather didn’t cooperate with Rockin’ Ribfest visitors and organizers this weekend. On Saturday, the grounds were briefly evacuated because due to storms passing through. The attractions were reopened, though the festival ended about 40 minutes later, Merritt said.

A statement from the Lake in the Hills Police Department said the decision to end the festival early was made with safety in mind.

“After thorough assessments of the event grounds, it has been determined that the current conditions pose significant risks,” the statement reads. “Heavy rains such as what we experienced overnight made the grounds unsafe for attendees and vendors.”

The statement notes that ground stability and the safe operation of electrical equipment also were considered.

“We understand the disappointment this cancellation may cause as the Rockin Rotary Ribfest event is a staple in our community,” the police statement adds. “We look forward to its return next year under more favorable conditions. We appreciate your understanding and support as we prioritize health and safety.”

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Entertainment Festivals and Fairs Lake in the Hills News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company