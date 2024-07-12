Woman charged with reckless homicide, DUI in fatal wrong-way I-90 crash

Jakyla M. Hester

A 21-year-old Chicago woman is facing homicide and DUI charges following a wrong-way, two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Rosemont Wednesday that killed a Vernon Hills man.

Illinois State Police say Jakyla M. Hester drove the wrong direction in the outbound lanes of I-90 near Cumberland Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and crashed a Volkswagen sedan into a Honda sedan driven by 27-year-old Quinn Anthony Fraboni. Fraboni was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hester was also injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hester is charged with reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence causing death and aggravated driving under the influence with no valid driver’s license.

She is being held at the Cook County jail and awaiting a detention hearing.

Fraboni’s coworkers at Flexx Personal Training in Arlington Heights remembered their colleague as “the nicest, sweetest guy you could know.”

“He had such an amazing impact on so many people. Such a big impact that was felt by everyone,” operators of the fitness center wrote in a social media post. “His energy and positivity was infectious. Quinn always had a smile on his face and always had a special knack to get a smile on your face as soon as you walked through the door.”

A makeshift memorial for Fraboni was erected outside the gym where he worked, located at 10 S. Evergreen Ave.