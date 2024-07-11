advertisement
News

Death of Wauconda man whose SUV went into retention pond consistent with drowning

Posted July 11, 2024 2:30 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

The death of a 38-year-old man whose SUV jumped a curb Wednesday and landed upside down in a retention pond in Wauconda is consistent with drowning as a result of the crash, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office Thursday identified the man involved in the single-vehicle crash as Joshua Klausing of Wauconda. He was driving and was the lone occupant of a 2010 Ford Edge that jumped the curb at Main Street and Garland Road, rolled over and went into the pond.

First responders arrived at 10:24 a.m. Firefighters found Klausing trapped inside the partially submerged vehicle. He was freed within 10 minutes and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said additional testing is being done to determine if anything was a contributing factor.

Divers searched the entire pond but no one else was found. Wauconda police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating.

