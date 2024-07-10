Man dies after SUV strikes curb and goes into retention pond in Wauconda

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Ernie’s Wrecker Service, Inc., and Wauconda emergency personnel remove a vehicle that overturned into a retention pond at the intersection of Garland Road and Main Street Wednesday in Wauconda.

A 38-year-old man died Wednesday morning after driving an SUV into a detention pond at Garland Road and Main Street in Wauconda.

First responders called to the area about 10:24 a.m. for a report of a vehicle upside down in a retention pond found a 2010 Ford Edge underwater with a man trapped inside.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A 38-year-old man died Wednesday morning after the car he was driving struck a curb and went into a detention pond near Garland Road and Main Street in Wauconda.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling north on Main Street, struck the curb at Garland Road and landed upside down in the pond, police said.

Wauconda Fire District personnel extricated the man from the driver’s side of the vehicle within 10 minutes. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Divers searched the entire pond as a precaution but found no other victims, police said.

The situation will be investigated by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Wauconda police. The identity of the man will not be released until after an autopsy Thursday morning, police said.

Several roads in the area temporarily were closed as crews worked to rescue the man who was trapped inside the vehicle.

