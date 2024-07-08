advertisement
News

Police: Potholes cause about 25 flat tires on Route 53 near Schaumburg Saturday night

Posted July 08, 2024 11:31 am
Daily Herald report

No injuries were reported when approximately 25 vehicles sustained flat tires on northbound Route 53/Interstate 290 near Higgins Road in Schaumburg at about 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Illinois State Police reported that troopers responded to multiple calls of flat tires in that area and determined potholes to be the cause.

Troopers notified the Illinois Department of Transportation of the potholes.

