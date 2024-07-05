Schaumburg finds site near Woodfield for temporary village hall, permanent police station

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The approximately 100,000-square-foot office building at 1000 Woodfield Road in Schaumburg will first be used as a temporary village hall while the current one is being rebuilt before becoming the site of Schaumburg’s next police station.

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday plan to authorize the purchase of an office building near Woodfield Mall to serve as first a temporary village hall and then the site of a new police station as both of the current facilities are replaced.

The property at 1000 Woodfield Road will cost the village $5.45 million, with a closing date of July 31 scheduled, Schaumburg Communications Director Allison Albrecht said.

Its repurposing will take about 100,000 square feet of largely vacant office space off the market, according to Mayor Tom Dailly.

Operations at the 51-year-old Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center at 101 Schaumburg Court are planned to move to the office building during the spring or summer of 2025, enabling demolition of the village hall.

Construction of a replacement on the same site is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, Albrecht said.

The office building would then be demolished to make way for construction of a replacement of the currently 49-year-old police station at 1000 W. Schaumburg Road. A specific time frame for that construction hasn’t been determined, Albrecht said.

“Study of both buildings indicated the facilities are undersized and inadequate for the needs of present and future village operations,” she said.

Though it was decided last September that the current location was the best site for a new village hall, discussions about a new police station continued into this year, Dailly said.

The three alternatives emerged. Staying at the present site, moving to the eastern edge of the current municipal campus where it borders Plum Grove Road or being near Woodfield.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg officials favor the more central location at 1000 Woodfield Road near Woodfield Mall for a new police station to replace the one at 1000 W. Schaumburg Road that’s been in use since the middle of the 1970s.

“We always felt it would be wise to move the police station closer to the hub of Schaumburg, so to speak,” Dailly said. “I like the location. Out of all the potential locations in the Woodfield area, this is a good one.”

While centrally located, the site won’t be overly prominent in the commercial district, he added.

Trustees have already commissioned designs for new buildings from Williams Architects of Itasca. The plans cost $3.7 million for the police station and $1.8 million for village hall.

Construction management services for the two projects have been contracted with Camosy Construction of Zion for $157,104.

Not yet known is whether construction of the new village hall would affect the traditional location of Schaumburg’s annual Septemberfest on the municipal grounds during the Labor Day weekends of 2025 and 2026.

The current hope is to keep the festival there, but some modification of the usual layout may be needed to accommodate construction, Albrecht said.

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com, 2017 Dedicated in 1973, Schaumburg’s Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center at 101 Schaumburg Court is in its last full year of service in 2024 before a replacement village hall will be built on the same site.

Among decisions not yet made are whether the honorary namings at the old buildings would be retained in their replacements, Dailly said.

The Atcher Municipal Center is named after the village’s influential second mayor who had a hand in its design and personally worked there. Russ Parker Hall inside, where board and commission meetings take place, honors a longtime chairman of the zoning board of appeals.

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com, 2015 Schaumburg trustees want the village’s 49-year-old police station at 1000 W. Schaumburg Road to be replaced with a new building to be constructed at 1000 Woodfield Road in the foreseeable future.

The namesake of the Martin J. Conroy Police Center was the village’s first police chief, who continued to serve for six years after its construction. The fate of its site once the police department moves is also undecided, Dailly added.