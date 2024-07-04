Conflicting reports of injuries after malfunction halts Wheaton fireworks display

Wheaton’s annual Independence Day fireworks display came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday night when the show’s operator experienced a malfunction, city officials reported.

According to the city’s statement, no injuries occurred as a result of the malfunction. However, several commenters on the city’s Facebook page disputed that report, writing that several show attendees sustained minor injuries, primarily from fireworks debris in their eyes.

As a precaution, the remainder of the show was suspended and Graf Park was cleared for the evening, officials said. City of Wheaton safety personnel were on site and responded according to the safety plans in place in partnership with the Wheaton Park District, the city’s statement reads.

There was no immediate indication Thursday whether the show would be rescheduled.

The statement does not identify the fireworks show operator, but a contract posted on the city’s website indicates Michigan-based RKM Fireworks Company was hired in April to put on the show.

According to the posted contract, RKM was to be paid $29,000 for the display, and if it were canceled or postponed due to weather or safety concerns, the show would be performed on a date to be determined by the park the district. The contract does not specify what might occur if the performance were halted mid-show, however.