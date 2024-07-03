Fireworks and flags fan pre-Fourth of July festivities
Flags and fireworks marked a festive beginning to early Fourth of July celebrations across the suburbs Wednesday.
From Barrington to Wheaton, crowds gathered in parks, schools and athletic fields to usher in Independence Day.
More suburbs will join in the festivities Thursday as parades kick off in downtowns and hometown festivals continue through the weekend.
See photos of the Northwest Fourth Fest opening night carnival in Hoffman Estates and the Warrenville Fourth of July parade, as well as additional holiday fireworks listings, at dailyherald.com.
