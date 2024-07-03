advertisement
News

Fireworks and flags fan pre-Fourth of July festivities

Posted July 03, 2024 6:08 pm
Daily Herald report
  Tracy Wasserstrom of Wheaton walks among the 2,000 American flags on display in perfectly straight rows at Seven Gables Park on Wednesday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Flags and fireworks marked a festive beginning to early Fourth of July celebrations across the suburbs Wednesday.

From Barrington to Wheaton, crowds gathered in parks, schools and athletic fields to usher in Independence Day.

More suburbs will join in the festivities Thursday as parades kick off in downtowns and hometown festivals continue through the weekend.

See photos of the Northwest Fourth Fest opening night carnival in Hoffman Estates and the Warrenville Fourth of July parade, as well as additional holiday fireworks listings, at dailyherald.com.

  Fireworks over the Fields of Dreams Tuesday at Barrington High School. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Jill Blank, formerly of Wheaton and now living in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, takes a cellphone video of the 2,000 American flags displayed in perfectly straight rows at Seven Gables Park on Wednesday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
