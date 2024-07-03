Fireworks and flags fan pre-Fourth of July festivities

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com People watch fireworks over the Fields of Dreams Tuesday at Barrington High School.

Tracy Wasserstrom of Wheaton walks among the 2,000 American flags on display in perfectly straight rows at Seven Gables Park on Wednesday in Wheaton.

Flags and fireworks marked a festive beginning to early Fourth of July celebrations across the suburbs Wednesday.

From Barrington to Wheaton, crowds gathered in parks, schools and athletic fields to usher in Independence Day.

More suburbs will join in the festivities Thursday as parades kick off in downtowns and hometown festivals continue through the weekend.

